John Cena warned by top WWE NXT Superstar

A top NXT Superstar sent a warning to John Cena. The current Undisputed WWE Champion, who was last seen competing at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, is currently occupied with Hollywood commitments. He remains active on social media with regular posts on X/Twitter, and his recent post caught the attention of an NXT talent.
Taking to his X/Twitter, Cena, known for sharing motivational posts on the social media platform, shared another uplifting message.
"Put more effort into fueling growth, less into feeding ego," he wrote.
This drew a sharp response from NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, who goes by the moniker "All Ego."
"Mind your business, pal," he replied while retweeting Cena's post.
Page's message to John Cena is in line with his character, and it remains to be seen whether there will be any further interaction between the two stars
Ethan Page, who signed with WWE's developmental brand in 2024, has become a mainstay on NXT. He has already won the NXT Championship once and recently successfully defended his North American Title against Ricky Saints at the Great American Bash PLE in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
John Cena to appear on SmackDown this week
Since his win over CM Punk at the Night of Champions PLE, Cena has remained absent from WWE programming. Now, with a match against King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes set for SummerSlam, fans will get to see the Last Real Champion on SmackDown this week.
Cena and Rhodes are both announced to appear on the 7/18 edition of SmackDown, which from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
This will reportedly be John Cena's only WWE appearance before SummerSlam, as he is currently busy filming Netflix's Little Brother movie in New Jersey. With time running out on Cena's retirement tour, fans are eager to see what's next in store for the 17-time WWE world champion.