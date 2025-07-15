John Cena warned by top WWE NXT Superstar

A top NXT Superstar sent a warning to John Cena. The current Undisputed WWE Champion, who was last seen competing at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, is currently occupied with Hollywood commitments. He remains active on social media with regular posts on X/Twitter, and his recent post caught the attention of an NXT talent.

Ad

Taking to his X/Twitter, Cena, known for sharing motivational posts on the social media platform, shared another uplifting message.

"Put more effort into fueling growth, less into feeding ego," he wrote.

This drew a sharp response from NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, who goes by the moniker "All Ego."

"Mind your business, pal," he replied while retweeting Cena's post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Page's message to John Cena is in line with his character, and it remains to be seen whether there will be any further interaction between the two stars

Ethan Page, who signed with WWE's developmental brand in 2024, has become a mainstay on NXT. He has already won the NXT Championship once and recently successfully defended his North American Title against Ricky Saints at the Great American Bash PLE in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Ad

John Cena to appear on SmackDown this week

Since his win over CM Punk at the Night of Champions PLE, Cena has remained absent from WWE programming. Now, with a match against King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes set for SummerSlam, fans will get to see the Last Real Champion on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Cena and Rhodes are both announced to appear on the 7/18 edition of SmackDown, which from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

This will reportedly be John Cena's only WWE appearance before SummerSlam, as he is currently busy filming Netflix's Little Brother movie in New Jersey. With time running out on Cena's retirement tour, fans are eager to see what's next in store for the 17-time WWE world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More