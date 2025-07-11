Disappointing update for John Cena fans before WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

There is some disappointing news for John Cena fans. The Undisputed WWE Champion will defend his title at SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes in a rematch of their WrestleMania 41 clash.

Ad

With only a few weeks remaining before The Biggest Party of the Summer, fans are expecting an intense build-up for the mega bout. However, a recent report suggests Rhodes might have to do the heavy lifting in that regard.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Cena is currently scheduled to make only one TV appearance in the build-up to SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2 and 3.

The report notes that Cena is off TV as he is currently filming for the Netflix movie Little Brother in New Jersey. The 17-time World Champion has less than half of the 36 dates remaining on his WWE farewell tour.

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Apart from the Netflix movie, Cena is also set to work as an executive producer for HGTV's Junk or Jackpot series.

Ad

Cena was last seen on WWE programming at the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia, where he beat CM Punk to retain his title.

Right now, WWE is advertising The Last Real Champion for an appearance on the July 18 edition of SmackDown at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

John Cena revealed when he will have his last match for WWE

The clock is winding down on John Cena's incredible WWE career. He announced last year that he would go on a retirement tour in 2025, and now we are just months away from witnessing his last dance in the promotion.

Ad

While it is unclear where Cena will have his last match, he did indicate when it will happen while speaking to Page Six.

"My last match will be in mid-December. We're still trying to find out a place to do it. I said 36 dates in January. We're halfway through. It's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started," Cena said. (From 00:06 to 00:19)

Ad

With only a few appearances left in his retirement tour, it will be interesting to see how WWE books him for the remainder of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE