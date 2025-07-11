Disappointing update for John Cena fans before WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

There is some disappointing news for John Cena fans. The Undisputed WWE Champion will defend his title at SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes in a rematch of their WrestleMania 41 clash.
With only a few weeks remaining before The Biggest Party of the Summer, fans are expecting an intense build-up for the mega bout. However, a recent report suggests Rhodes might have to do the heavy lifting in that regard.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that John Cena is currently scheduled to make only one TV appearance in the build-up to SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2 and 3.
The report notes that Cena is off TV as he is currently filming for the Netflix movie Little Brother in New Jersey. The 17-time World Champion has less than half of the 36 dates remaining on his WWE farewell tour.
Apart from the Netflix movie, Cena is also set to work as an executive producer for HGTV's Junk or Jackpot series.
Cena was last seen on WWE programming at the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia, where he beat CM Punk to retain his title.
Right now, WWE is advertising The Last Real Champion for an appearance on the July 18 edition of SmackDown at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
John Cena revealed when he will have his last match for WWE
The clock is winding down on John Cena's incredible WWE career. He announced last year that he would go on a retirement tour in 2025, and now we are just months away from witnessing his last dance in the promotion.
While it is unclear where Cena will have his last match, he did indicate when it will happen while speaking to Page Six.
"My last match will be in mid-December. We're still trying to find out a place to do it. I said 36 dates in January. We're halfway through. It's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started," Cena said. (From 00:06 to 00:19)
With only a few appearances left in his retirement tour, it will be interesting to see how WWE books him for the remainder of the year.
