"My last match will be in mid-December," declares WWE star

A WWE Superstar has set the record straight on his in-ring future. The current Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, has opened up about his plans to wrap up his retirement tour.

The clock is ticking for The Cenation Leader, as he is already halfway through his farewell tour. He said in January that he's expected to work around 36 dates, which will culminate in December this year.

During the premiere of his upcoming movie, Heads of State, Cena was asked about his plans for his last match in WWE. The Franchise Player confirmed that he will have his final match in mid-December, although the company is still working on it.

"I’m 48. My last match will be in mid-December. We are still trying to find out a place to do it, but I said 36 dates in January. We are halfway through, and gosh, it’s been a lot of compelling TV. I don’t want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we are just getting started."

John Cena will be in action at WWE Night of Champions 2025

After successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton and defeating R-Truth twice in a non-title match, John Cena will now face his biggest challenge yet.

He will run it back with his long-time rival CM Punk at Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

The rivalry between the two men reached a boiling point when The Cenation Leader recreated Punk's infamous Pipebomb promo on SmackDown last week.

Cena appears to be in the driver's seat ahead of Night of Champions. Interestingly, the go-home episode of SmackDown will mark the 14th anniversary of CM Punk's Pipebomb.

Will The Second City Saint blur the lines between kayfabe and reality once again? Fans must stay tuned to find out how the rivalry unfolds before this epic showdown in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

