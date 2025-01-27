John Cena will not be facing WWE legend this year, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE fans are understandably excited about what John Cena plans to do in his final year in pro wrestling. However, one particular match can be crossed off the list, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

JBL has been making headlines recently owing to his appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the last few weeks, the legend has played the role of a guest commentator quite a few times. This has sparked interest in him, with fans questioning whether an in-ring appearance could be possible.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter was asked about his thoughts on whether JBL could face John Cena in the ring this year. The legendary journalist replied:

"I don't see it at all. I think JBL, he was Monday night RAW recently confronting the New Day. I don't think... I think if we see JBL in the ring... It's gonna be in the Royal Rumble. I think he is gonna be a surprise Rumble guy. But again Cena, I don't think anybody really, why?" [6:32]

Another WWE veteran is not happy with JBL's appearance on RAW

According to Vince Russo, it may not be worth giving JBL spots in WWE programming at this time.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the former head writer of the company explained that JBL showing up took screen time away from younger talents. He said:

"Bro, listen, if JBL is making a buck, good for him. Go work for every wrestling organization out there and make some money. I don't know where it gets the wrestling organizations." Russo continued, "Now, bro, when it's a Rock, or Cena or Taker [The Undertaker], that's one thing. I don't think JBL is in that list, I really don't. I don't know if I would be sacrificing younger talent to give JBL a spot." [From 19:35 onwards]

It remains to be seen what JBL plans to do next in WWE.

