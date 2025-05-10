John Cena will lose to Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025 by finish used 17 years ago, says ex-writer

John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time tonight against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has given his prediction for the finish of the match.

The Viper and The Franchise Player have been rivals in the Stamford-based company for over two decades. In 2008, a heel Orton defended the WWE Championship against a babyface Cena at No Way Out. The match ended in an unexpected way as the 14-time world champion deliberately slapped the referee, Mike Chioda, to get himself disqualified. Despite officially losing the fight, The Viper retained the title. A shocked and angry Cena then attacked Orton, hitting him with an Attitude Adjustment and choking him out with the STF.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. claimed WWE would use that same finish in tonight's match between Cena and Orton. He speculated that The Franchise Player would slap the referee to get himself disqualified and leave with the title:

"That's what he's gonna do to Randy. I think Randy's gonna be about to win the match and I think John's gonna slap the sh*t out of whichever referee is there now. And he's gonna be like, and point at him, and be like, 'Yeah motherf**ker, you forgot but I didn't.' And I think that's how he's gonna retain his championship, which would be a big FU and a really cool throwback," he said. [4:18 - 4:36]

Wrestling veteran thinks Randy Orton could dethrone John Cena at WWE Backlash

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne discussed the upcoming square-off between John Cena and Randy Orton at Backlash.

The 76-year-old predicted that The Viper would end The Franchise Player's championship reign:

"[John Cena vs. Randy Orton, who you got?] Orton. I'm going Orton. Unless they try to get a rematch with Randy and John. I mean, John has how many dates left? Then they might do something where they leave it a little up in the air. But I think Randy's gonna be the one to take it from him, eventually. If it's not this time, it'll be down the road before he quits," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Orton will emerge victorious in his hometown of St. Louis.

