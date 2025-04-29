John Cena will retire with the belt, says veteran; believes WWE will hold tournament to determine new champion

A major prediction regarding John Cena and his retirement has been made by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. According to the former WWE Champion, Cena will retire with the Undisputed WWE Title.

The Cenation Leader promised to ruin pro wrestling with his 17th World Title win and retire with the title. He is set to call it quits in late 2025, and many fans believe he will retire with the top title still around his waist.

On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE legend Kevin Nash opened up about Cena's upcoming retirement. As per Nash, Cena will retire with the title, and WWE will hold a tournament to crown a new champion.

Check out his comments below:

“He’s got the… the belt that f**king Austin and Triple H and HBK and Taker and all those guys had. He has it,” Nash explained. “He will be the last motherf**ker to ever have that belt. And when he leaves, they can have whatever f**king tournament they want to have and anoint their new f**king guy, but it won’t be with his belt and it won’t be on his terms.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

John Cena's comments about leaving with the title

Shortly after his WrestleMania 41 win, John Cena appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and made a bold statement. He said WWE will have to create a new title when he leaves the company.

"Dog, I'm just going to shut it down, that's all. Here is the thing. Ruining wrestling is. [...] There's going to be a show. Everybody is replaceable. There is always another show. I'm going to make wrestling start over. That championship is coming home with me. And I will be the last Undisputed WWE Champion. Period. So, they're going to have to make a new title," Cena said.

It remains to be seen whether John Cena keeps the title on his shoulder until the end of his WWE career, forcing Triple H to create a new title. He is scheduled to face Randy Orton at Backlash, with the Undisputed WWE Title on the line.

