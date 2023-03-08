John Cena hasn't won a singles match in five years; his last win was against 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer 

An interesting statistic about WWE legend John Cena has come to the fore following his appearance on RAW.

The 16-time world champion made his big return on the latest episode of WWE RAW and had an epic confrontation with Austin Theory. The verbal back-and-forth led to a match being set up between the duo at WrestleMania 39.

If John Cena manages to defeat Theory at The Show of Shows, it would be his first singles win at a WWE show in five years. As unbelievable as it may sound, Cena hasn't won a singles match in almost five years in the company.

The last time Cena won a singles match at a televised WWE event was at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 show in Saudi Arabia. That night, The Cenation Leader beat fellow WWE legend Triple H.

Since his win over Triple H, Cena has wrestled only two singles matches on WWE programming. He first lost a Firefly Fun House match to The Fiend at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. The Cenation Leader then lost a Universal Title match to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

John Cena vs. Austin Theory will be a battle of the generations

For a while now, many fans have compared Austin Theory to a young Cena. The United States Champion has been demanding a match against the former world champion for a long time at this point. He would love to put Cena down at The Show of Shows and get the biggest win of his wrestling career in the process.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Theory recently commented that he is not the John Cena of this generation. He added that he is going to excel past the Cenation Leader when everything is said and done.

"I am not the John Cena of this generation. I am the Austin Theory. That's all there is. John Cena, you can put me in that category if you want, but it's probably because I'm excelling at such a fast rate and people can see it, but I'm certainly gonna excel past that. I'm 25. How many championships did John Cena have at 24? Because I was the United States Champion at 24. He didn't have any." [3:30 – 3:55]

If Cena ends up putting Theory over at WrestleMania, his fans will have to wait even longer to see him pick up his first singles win in years. The United States Champion is young and has a bright future ahead of him in WWE. It seems highly unlikely that WWE would have him lose to the 16-time world champion at the mega event.

Will Cena's losing streak finally end at 'Mania? Let us know in the comments section below.

