WWE star plans to talk to John Cena in the ring on RAW (Exclusive)

John Cena will return to WWE television on the March 6 episode of RAW in Boston, Massachusetts. The 16-time world champion's appearance has caught the attention of many in the wrestling world, including Austin Theory.

Theory, a childhood Cena fan, has made no secret that he wants to face the wrestler-turned-actor in a dream match one day. It has been widely speculated that they could go one-on-one at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2, but nothing has been confirmed.

Ahead of Cena's RAW return, Theory spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam about people comparing him to the five-time WrestleMania main-eventer:

"I am not the John Cena of this generation. I am the Austin Theory. That's all there is. John Cena, you can put me in that category if you want, but it's probably because I'm excelling at such a fast rate and people can see it, but I'm certainly gonna excel past that. I'm 25. How many championships did John Cena have at 24? Because I was the United States Champion at 24. He didn't have any." [3:30 – 3:55]

Theory added that he plans to meet Cena in the ring on Monday's episode of RAW:

"So, just putting that into perspective, there's only one Austin Theory. But as we are approaching WrestleMania, as we are talking about John Cena, I will be in TD Garden in Boston, I will make sure that I'm in his face, and I get to show him all the respect he deserves in the middle of that ring on my show, Monday Night RAW, come this Monday." [3:56 – 4:14]

In the video above, Theory also dropped a major hint about someone he could face at WrestleMania instead of Cena.

Austin Theory explains why he wants to battle John Cena

Before reducing his in-ring schedule in 2015, Cena was WWE's top full-time attraction for over 10 years.

Austin Theory wants to prove he is the future of WWE by testing himself against one of the greatest superstars of all time:

"It's almost like nobody gets the message here. Everybody loves relaying to the past. Everybody loves bringing back the old legends. They love bringing them back, letting them live their glory days. That's what it's all about, and it's not." [4:21 – 4:35]

Theory also reiterated that he plans to stand face-to-face with the Hollywood star on RAW:

"Why not point out the guy that literally has carried the WWE well over a decade, for sure. Somebody that, even if you don't watch WWE, you know who John Cena is. Even before the Hollywood, you knew who he was. There's no bigger mountain than John Cena, and that's exactly why I need to pay my respects to him on Monday, and that's what I'm gonna do." [4:37 – 5:00]

Theory is the current United States Champion. His most recent televised title defense came against WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the February 20 episode of RAW.

Would you like to see Cena vs. Theory at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

See Austin Theory live in action with WWE Road to WrestleMania at the BOS Center in Springfield, IL, on Sunday, March 19.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes