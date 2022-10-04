John Laurinaitis allegedly wanted female former WWE star to lose weight

Angelina Love has recalled how John Laurinaitis gave her contrasting opinions about her weight during her time in WWE's former developmental system.

Love is best known for her multiple spells with IMPACT/TNA between 2004 and 2017. She also trained in WWE's Deep South Wrestling (DSW) and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) territories between 2004 and 2007.

On Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, the 41-year-old revealed that Laurinaitis once dropped a strong hint that she needed to lose weight:

"He was like, 'So, tell me, how do you feel about your height-to-weight ratio? Do you feel like being 5'5" and 130 pounds, do you feel like that's a good [ratio]?'" Love said. "And I was basically saying, 'Do you feel like your weight is proportionate for your height?' I didn't know how to answer that because I'm just a kid and I'm terrified." [1:03 - 1:29]

Laurinaitis recently departed WWE after 21 years with the company. The former head of talent relations was accused of misconduct earlier this year.

John Laurinaitis also allegedly had an issue with Angelina Love's weight loss

The former WWE developmental star underwent surgery in March 2006 after tearing her ACL. She rehabbed for four hours per day on her road to recovery, resulting in a 10-pound weight loss.

When John Laurinaitis noticed Love's lean physique, he allegedly expressed concerns and mentioned that she used to look "fuller."

"He's like, 'Well, you know, you're so small now, you're so lean. I remember when I first hired you, your pictures, you were fuller. I care about my Divas, so I just wanna make sure that you're okay,'" Love continued. "I remember being like, 'There is just no making you happy, is there? I'm either too fat and my weight's not good, or now I'm too lean. Now you're worried about me.'" [2:30 - 2:58]

Love also recalled how John Laurinaitis told her to change her hairstyle when she arrived in WWE's developmental system. He apparently "hated" her braids and thought she looked like former Women's Champion Jazz.

What are your favorite memories of Angelina Love in the wrestling business? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

Poll : 0 votes