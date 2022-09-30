John Laurinaitis allegedly hated female star's hairstyle 

Former WWE EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis allegedly hated Angelina Love's hair while she worked at WWE's Developmental Center.

John Laurinaitis served in his talent relations role for a number of years behind the scenes. However, he was made an on-screen figure during the CM Punk vs. John Cena feud of 2011. In recent years, John has worked for WWE in various capacities, but his time with the company finally came to an end in 2022. This was due to his supposed involvement in various allegations of misconduct aimed at former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, IMPACT Wrestling/TNA Wrestling legend Angelina Love had a Johnny Ace (John Laurinaitis) story of her own. During the interview, Dupree reminded Love of a braided hairstyle she had during her early career. Rene stated that he thought the braids were 'hot' before Angelina revealed that Johnny Ace hated them.

"But you know who hated them? And I also have a really funny story. Johnny Ace. Johnny Ace. Hated them." Angelina said(15:13 - 15:23)

After being hired quickly during a WWE Diva callout, Love was told by Bill DeMott that despite her hiring, Johnny Ace "hated" her hair. He then made a bizarre comparison.

"He was like 'they wanna hire you but Johnny Ace hates your hair." and y'know why? He thought I looked like Jazz." she added (18:37 - 18:54)

John Laurinaitis wasn't the only WWE Official to allegedly take issue with Angelina Love

During her interview with Rene Dupree, Angelina Love also detailed a rumor involving her supposed heat with Stephanie McMahon.

Love was a part of WWE's developmental system in the mid-2000s and was due to be called up to WWE's ECW as a manager. However, she was instead released from her contract. One rumor that Love heard regarding this release was that Stephanie McMahon disliked her.

Café De René With René Duprée @Cafederene

Link to livestream

youtu.be/QFcIr9UxBeQ Bonjour Everyone We're Going Live today 5:30pm est and we've got a very special guest joining us as former TNA knockouts & ROH Women's champion @ActualALove will be joining us for a chat about her career & answering your questionsLink to livestream Bonjour Everyone We're Going Live today 5:30pm est and we've got a very special guest joining us as former TNA knockouts & ROH Women's champion @ActualALove will be joining us for a chat about her career & answering your questionsLink to livestream ⬇️ youtu.be/QFcIr9UxBeQ https://t.co/WDg1ZRvgOF

"I heard Stephanie McMahon didn't like me, and if that's true, I don't know why. We never had any negative run-in. I probably only saw her twice at TV and it was just the easy pleasantries that you do." she said (10:07 - 10:20)

Love noted that no ill-will existed between her and Stephanie as they never had an altercation, and that the CEO and the former superstar only met twice.

What are your thoughts on the Stephanie McMahon and John Laurinaitis rumors? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far