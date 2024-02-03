John Laurinaitis "is as guilty as hell," WWE legend believes (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently accused John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon of sexual assault. Although Laurinaitis claims to be innocent, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is convinced the former executive is guilty.

Grant worked in WWE's legal and talent departments between 2019 and 2022. According to a lawsuit filed on January 25, Laurinaitis and McMahon allegedly sexually assaulted Grant at WWE's Connecticut headquarters. It is also claimed that McMahon "constantly reinforced the expectation" that Grant sexually perform for him and Laurinaitis.

Long appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine alongside Bill Apter and Mac Davis. Based on his negative interactions with Laurinaitis in the past, the former on-screen General Manager believes Grant's claims about the 61-year-old:

"As I continued to look over it, Vince may have been influenced by John Laurinaitis," Long said. "This is me and this is my opinion, but I believe he is as guilty as hell. I don't care whether he likes it [or not] because this man here was just terrible. I know other stuff that he's done in the past that he don't even know I know. To me, my opinion, I'm just saying this, I believe he is guilty. He may have been just an influence to Vince, may have encouraged him, if this is really true." [17:48 – 18:28]

John Laurinaitis' response to Janel Grant's claims

Edward Brennan, John Laurinaitis' lawyer, addressed Janel Grant's lawsuit in a recent interview with VICE News.

Brennan stated that Laurinaitis, who left WWE in 2022, is also a victim in the case:

"Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out."

Brennan placed the blame on Vince McMahon, claiming the former WWE Executive Chairman used his powerful position to control Grant and Laurinaitis:

"Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them."

McMahon also denied Grant's allegations against him, dismissing her lawsuit as "replete with lies." The 78-year-old later resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

