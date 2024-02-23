John Laurinaitis could have private messages from Vince McMahon, WWE veteran speculates (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on whether John Laurinaitis could reveal more information about Vince McMahon.

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant alleged in a lawsuit that McMahon directed her to have sex with Laurinaitis several times. Edward Brennan, Laurinaitis' lawyer, later claimed to VICE News that his client is a victim of McMahon, not a predator.

Russo discussed the lawsuit and Brennan's response on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3:

"It's interesting because Laurinaitis' lawyer said that Johnny Laurinaitis was a victim. Okay, well, that means he was a victim to Vince McMahon. That means, in his position, he felt somehow, some way that he had to do whatever Vince McMahon asked him to do. So, how do we know that Johnny Laurinaitis doesn't have text messages of Vince McMahon saying, 'I want you to do this, and I want you to do that.'" [0:44 – 1:17]

Watch the video above to hear more from Vince Russo about his experiences working with John Laurinaitis in WCW.

Vince Russo on John Laurinaitis' lawyer addressing the Ashley Massaro case

In 2019, Ashley Massaro took her own life at the age of 39. The former wrestler alleged in 2006 that she was raped at a military base in Kuwait during a WWE tour. Despite claims to the contrary, John Laurinaitis' lawyer recently confirmed that higher-ups in the company were aware of the allegation.

Vince Russo knew John Laurinaitis would disclose backstage WWE information eventually, but he did not expect the former executive's attorney to say anything yet:

"If people are looking at jail time, bro, they're selling people down the [river]. Go watch The Sopranos! When somebody's threatened jail time, bro, and they start singing like a canary. I didn't expect it to come this soon, but to go right to that Ashley Massaro thing, he didn't waste any time, bro." [1:19 – 1:47]

Russo added that people should keep an open mind regarding allegations until the truth comes out in court:

"There's a lot of people I probably should be burying, but I'll say this all the time, Chris, with Laurinaitis, I'll say it with Vince, I'll say it with Chris Jericho, that stuff. Unless you were in the room and you saw it, you don't know. Period. You could wanna believe it, bro. You could hope somebody rots in hell. Unless you've seen it with your own two eyes, you don't know." [6:07 – 6:36]

In the same episode, former WWE star EC3 revealed what wrestlers used to say backstage about long-time employees knowing "where the bodies are buried."

