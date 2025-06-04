John Laurinaitis's life is destroyed, believes WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis has become the talk of the town once again for his recent actions. Wrestling legend Kevin Nash touched on the ongoing crisis in the 62-year-old's life.
Former WWE employee Janel Grant sent shockwaves through the wrestling world in January 2024 when she filed a lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis of sexual abuse and trafficking. In a shocking turn of events, Laurinaitis was dropped as a defendant after he agreed to provide evidence on behalf of Ms. Grant in her case against Mr. McMahon and the wrestling promotion.
On the most recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash and co-host Sean Oliver spoke about the recent developments. During the conversation, the WWE Hall of Famer said that John Laurinaitis' life was in shambles, and he wasn't sure what the former RAW General Manager was doing for money.
“His life is f**ked, like he sees he’s f**ked. I’m sure he’s at the point where he’s… I don’t see him at signings. I don’t know what he’s doing for money. I mean, I’m sure his life is destroyed by this. So, I mean, I don’t believe in the pile-on f**king rule. I mean, his life is sh*t. So I’m not gonna sit here and f**king [pile on]," said Kevin Nash. [From 1:30:43 to 1:31:20]
You can check out his comments in the video below:
Wrestling veteran makes a massive claim following John Laurinaitis' dismissal as a defendant
Legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell has made a massive claim about how things might unfold in the Janel Grant lawsuit after John Laurinaitis was dropped as a defendant.
On the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran predicted that Mr. McMahon and Laurinaitis would pay Ms. Grant "a ton of money" in an out-of-court settlement. The 75-year-old added that it was what Janel's attorney wanted.
"In common terms, what this means is that [John] Laurinaitis rolled over on Vince [McMahon]," he said. "I think it's truer today than it was then. They're not going to have a trial about this. They are going to go, and he is going to pay them a ton, a ton of money. 'Let's just settle out of court.' And that's what Janel Grant's attorney wants anyway. So, you don't have to go through the trial, less work. And I think now we are just arguing about the amount," he said.
It remains to be seen what further developments emerge in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant after John Laurinaitis' shocking dismissal as a defendant.