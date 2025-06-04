John Laurinaitis's life is destroyed, believes WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis has become the talk of the town once again for his recent actions. Wrestling legend Kevin Nash touched on the ongoing crisis in the 62-year-old's life.

Ad

Former WWE employee Janel Grant sent shockwaves through the wrestling world in January 2024 when she filed a lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis of sexual abuse and trafficking. In a shocking turn of events, Laurinaitis was dropped as a defendant after he agreed to provide evidence on behalf of Ms. Grant in her case against Mr. McMahon and the wrestling promotion.

On the most recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash and co-host Sean Oliver spoke about the recent developments. During the conversation, the WWE Hall of Famer said that John Laurinaitis' life was in shambles, and he wasn't sure what the former RAW General Manager was doing for money.

Ad

Trending

“His life is f**ked, like he sees he’s f**ked. I’m sure he’s at the point where he’s… I don’t see him at signings. I don’t know what he’s doing for money. I mean, I’m sure his life is destroyed by this. So, I mean, I don’t believe in the pile-on f**king rule. I mean, his life is sh*t. So I’m not gonna sit here and f**king [pile on]," said Kevin Nash. [From 1:30:43 to 1:31:20]

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran makes a massive claim following John Laurinaitis' dismissal as a defendant

Legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell has made a massive claim about how things might unfold in the Janel Grant lawsuit after John Laurinaitis was dropped as a defendant.

On the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran predicted that Mr. McMahon and Laurinaitis would pay Ms. Grant "a ton of money" in an out-of-court settlement. The 75-year-old added that it was what Janel's attorney wanted.

Ad

"In common terms, what this means is that [John] Laurinaitis rolled over on Vince [McMahon]," he said. "I think it's truer today than it was then. They're not going to have a trial about this. They are going to go, and he is going to pay them a ton, a ton of money. 'Let's just settle out of court.' And that's what Janel Grant's attorney wants anyway. So, you don't have to go through the trial, less work. And I think now we are just arguing about the amount," he said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what further developments emerge in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant after John Laurinaitis' shocking dismissal as a defendant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More