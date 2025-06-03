"Laurinaitis rolled over on Vince [McMahon]," "It'll be settled out of court" - WWE veteran comments after pivotal turn in case

Veteran wrestling personality Dutch Mantell recently offered his thoughts on the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. Her claims include sexual abuse and trafficking by several high-ranking figures in the Stamford-based promotion, including McMahon and Laurinaitis.

Ad

In a pivotal turn, the former RAW General Manager has agreed to provide evidence on behalf of Ms. Grant in her case against Mr. McMahon and the organization. On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 75-year-old veteran suggested that the Janel Grant case would conclude with an out-of-court settlement, with both McMahon and Laurinaitis paying a large sum rather than going to trial.

According to Dutch Mantell, the primary remaining issue of the lawsuit was the exact size of that financial settlement.

Ad

Trending

"In common terms, what this means is that [John] Laurinaitis rolled over on Vince [McMahon]," he said. "I think it's truer today than it was then. They're not going to have a trial about this. They are going to go, and he is going to pay them a ton, a ton of money. 'Let's just settle out of court,'" Mantell said.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

The former WWE manager added:

"And that's what Janel Grant's attorney wants anyway. So, you don't have to go through the trial, less work. And I think now we are just arguing about the amount," he added. "Let's say this does come true, and I want the record to state that I'm saying it won't go to court. It will be settled out of court," [From 41:26 to 44:31]

Ad

You can watch the full episode below:

Ad

Vince McMahon's representative responded to former WWE employee John Laurinaitis' bold move

In 2024, the erstwhile Johnny Ace denied sexual misconduct allegations. He claimed Vince McMahon was the perpetrator, and he was a "victim" like Janel Grant.

After John Laurinaitis agreed to show proof in the case against his former WWE boss, Mr. McMahon's lawyer, Jessica Rosenberg, issued a statement:

Ad

"Today's dismissal of John Laurinaitis as a defendant doesn't alter the facts of this case in any way. Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant. No matter how many press releases her team issues, the truth remains unchanged."

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE fans will have to wait and see what further developments emerge in the disturbing lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

Please credit the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More