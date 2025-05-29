Vince McMahon lawsuit: lawyer responds to major change in case

Vince McMahon officially stepped away from his WWE and TKO roles after a disturbing lawsuit was filed against him. Today, the 79-year-old's attorney has issued a statement in response to a bold move in the case.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant, in January 2024, filed a lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and other unnamed executives from the company. Her 67-page legal complaint provides graphic and specific accounts, detailing severe sexual misconduct allegedly perpetrated by these individuals throughout her employment within the wrestling giant.

On May 28, 2025, Ms. Grant formally moved to drop the former RAW General Manager from the lawsuit with prejudice. This confidential settlement was reached after John Laurinaitis agreed to provide evidence against Mr. McMahon and WWE in support of the victim's claims.

Recently, Vince McMahon's lawyer, Jessica Rosenberg, issued a statement asserting that the former WCW executive's dismissal as a defendant does not alter the facts of the case:

"Today's dismissal of John Laurinaitis as a defendant doesn't alter the facts of this case in any way. Vince McMahon never mistreated Janel Grant. No matter how many press releases her team issues, the truth remains unchanged. As Mr. Laurinaitis' lawyer previously said: 'Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant's allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her complaint are completely unfounded.'" [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Veteran says Vince McMahon wants to rebuy WWE

As of now, Mr. McMahon is no longer involved with the Stamford-based promotion in any capacity, especially after the Janel Grant case. WWE is currently owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, TKO.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Jonathan Coachman claimed Vince McMahon wants to rebuy World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I mentioned on Twitter and I've been, by the way, going viral. You probably seen I've been quoted everywhere when I talked about Vince re-buying. I've been quoted everywhere. And the one thing I've yet to be wrong about, anything. And so now all of a sudden I'm getting all of these websites because I have educated views and I also have people that are tipping me off. Now, do I know hundred percent he's going to buy? I know he wants to," he said.

Only time will tell how McMahon rigorously defends himself to clear his name from the deeply disturbing sexual misconduct lawsuit.

