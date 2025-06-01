  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Johnny Gargano breaks character to share emotional message following recent WWE release

Johnny Gargano breaks character to share emotional message following recent WWE release

By Ankit Verma
Modified Jun 01, 2025 19:56 GMT
Johnny Gargano (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Johnny Gargano [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown's Johnny Gargano posted a social media update to share an emotional message following R-Truth's shocking departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Earlier today, the veteran revealed that he has been released from the global juggernaut.

Ad

Johnny Gargano and his #DIY tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa have featured in several humorous segments with R-Truth. The multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion had conversations with the two stars, referring to them as Shawn Michaels and Triple H of D-Generation X. Gargano and Ciampa were the first team to challenge Truth and The Miz for the World Tag Team Championship after Awesome Truth won the title at WrestleMania XL.

Earlier today, Tommaso Ciampa broke character and penned a heartwarming message for R-Truth in a social media update. Gargano also did the same and took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of himself hugging the veteran. He referred to Truth as a one-of-a-kind, universally loved human being in an emotional message.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A UNIVERSALLY LOVED HUMAN BEING AND TALENT. A GENUINE 1 OF 1❤️ @RONKILLINGS1," he wrote.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

You can check out a screenshot of Gargano's Instagram story below:

Johnny Gargano&#039;s heartwarming message to R-Truth [Picture courtesy: Gargano&#039;s Instagram account]
Johnny Gargano's heartwarming message to R-Truth [Picture courtesy: Gargano's Instagram account]

R-Truth wrestled on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He suffered a loss in a singles bout against Solo Sikoa's latest introduction to his group, JC Mateo.

R-Truth has been an integral part of WWE programming, having featured in several memorable moments over the years. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications