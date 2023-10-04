Johnny Gargano sends interesting question following WWE RAW reunion

Johnny Gargano has asked an interesting question to the WWE Universe following his return last night on RAW.

Last night's edition of the red brand took place in San Jose, CA, and featured a title match in the main event. Tommaso Ciampa and Gunther had a Contract Signing segment earlier in the night to make their match official and then battled for the title at the end of the show. Ciampa gave it everything he had, but in the end, it was still not enough, and Gunther's dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion will continue.

After the match, Imperium attacked Tommaso Ciampa in the middle of the ring. His former tag team partner in DIY, Johnny Gargano, rushed the ring and made the save as RAW went off the air. Ciampa has spent months searching for Gargano, and the 36-year-old finally showed up last night on RAW.

Johnny Wrestling took to Instagram today to send a message to fans following his return. The former NXT Champion humorously asked, "Now where were we?" and included the DIY hashtag in his post:

Former WWE star EC3 pushed for Johnny Gargano to reunite with Tommaso Ciampa

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently suggested that WWE reunite Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that both Gargano and Ciampa have not been used much as of late on TV and could be reintroduced to fans as a tag team.

Before their epic rivalry over the NXT Championship, Gargano and Ciampa captured the NXT Tag Team Championships together as DIY. EC3 suggested that the company reintroduce the duo as a tag team before having them compete against each other down the line.

"Why not reunite but reintroduce them (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)? They both have been off TV for a while. Nobody was chomping off the bit, like with the mainstream audience. They could have brought them together and created something brand new and unique based on the fact that they have great chemistry with each other. History could be revisited, maybe later down the line when the fans get to know them and their new personas. That would be a good idea," said EC3. [6:24 - 6:56]

Gargano was a free agent briefly last year before returning to WWE on the August 22, 2022 edition of RAW. The company has done very little with Johnny Gargano since his return last year, but that could change moving forward now that DIY has reunited on RAW.

