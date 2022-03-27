×
Create
Notifications

"He's gonna pay" - Johnny Knoxville vows revenge against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

Johnny Knoxville has taken his rivalry with Sami Zayn to the next level
Johnny Knoxville has taken his rivalry with Sami Zayn to the next level
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 08:01 PM IST
News

Johnny Knoxville claims that he will retire Sami Zayn at their Anything Goes Match at WrestleMania 38.

The rivalry between the two men has escalated to the point where they despise each other. Zayn eliminated Knoxville from the Royal Rumble match, sparking a rivalry that will culminate at WrestleMania 38.

Johnny Knoxville was in conversation with Metro Entertainment ahead of his WrestleMania encounter with the Master Strategist. Knoxville detailed that he planned to retire Zayn at The Show of Shows. He also shared that he was training fiercely for the matchup:

"If you need him to clean your house or maybe give you a pedicure, he’s going to need a lot of odd jobs after WrestleMania because I’m gonna retire him. I’m training a bunch, and I can’t wait to punch Sami Zayn in that stupid face. I go to sleep thinking about it, I dream about it, I wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing I think about. He’s gonna pay at WrestleMania." (h/t Metro)
#Jackass legend Johnny Knoxville wants @MetroUK readers to phone #WWE superstar @SamiZayn before he 'retires' him at #WrestleMania. As always, let's get into it shall we 👇 https://t.co/aexAlFYMK2

The storyline started when Knoxville wanted to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania. Zayn did not take kindly to the Hollywood star trying to make it big in the wrestling business. The two men are due to face off in an Anything Goes Match next weekend.

Johnny Knoxville addressed his future in wrestling

"I accept, shnookums!"If @SamiZayn wants ANYTHING GOES at #WrestleMania Sunday, he's got it! @realjknoxville #SmackDown https://t.co/eevfwFXZMr

During the interview, Knoxville also mentioned that he was enjoying his time in the WWE. Knoxville stated that he would be open to making more appearances in the future for the company:

"I would love to come back and do something more in the future! It’s been a dream come true working with the WWE. It’s been so much fun, I didn’t realise I would become so completely obsessed with it like I have, it’s so fun!" Knoxville added.

WrestleMania 38 will mark Knoxville's second premium live event appearance. He had earlier competed in the Royal Rumble match back in January.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you looking forward to Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38? Would you like to see Knoxville in future WWE events? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी