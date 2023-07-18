"Join Judgment Day"- Fans want 29-year-old star to turn heel after 4 years following devastating loss on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular factions in WWE. While they have not added any new members to their group lately, fans expressed their desire to see Liv Morgan turn heel and join them following her title loss on the most recent episode of RAW.

The 29-year-old is currently one of the most popular female stars in the Stamford-based promotion. Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan were in action on this week's RAW, where the duo put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. However, the former tag team champs were also involved in a physical brawl with Rhea Ripley earlier in the show, which ultimately led to them losing the titles.

Following the devastating loss, Liv Morgan was seen seething ringside, which led to fans getting excited about a potential character change. A few fans expressed their desire to see the SmackDown Women's Champion turn heel after four years, while some also suggested that she should join The Judgment Day.

Liv Morgan got some retribution against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been at odds with The Eradicator for the past few weeks, with reports indicating a Women's World title match at SummerSlam between the two powerhouses.

The same continued on this week's RAW as Mami attacked the babyface duo before their title match, which resulted in them not being at their 100%. In the end, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville were able to capitalize on the advantage as they won their first title in WWE.

This was not the only title match of the night, as Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio also challenged Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the men's tag team title. While Rhea Ripley's presence seemed to be turning the tides in The Judgment Day duo's favor, Liv Morgan came out to even the odds as she took out the Eradicator.

This allowed Kevin Owens to hit the stunner on Damian Priest while Sami Zayn took Dominik Mysterio out with a Helluva Kick to retain the titles.

Liv Morgan is the last female star to defeat Rhea Ripley in a singles match. While the stage looks set for a match between Mami and Raquel Rodriguez, fans certainly won't mind seeing Morgan revisit her rivalry with the Women's World Champion.

