"Join The Bloodline" - WWE Universe thinks Roman Reigns could recruit 22-year-old star

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been leading The Bloodline for his benefit. Fans now believe he could recruit a 22-year-old superstar to the faction after a recent spot.

The Bloodline has been the premier faction on SmackDown for over three years. While the group has lost two members this year, it has still helped Roman Reigns retain his title on countless occasions.

The Rock recently made a one-off appearance on SmackDown to entertain fans. Even though he appeared on the same show as the heels, the creative team did not bring him face-to-face with Reigns and The Bloodline.

However, fans believe The Rock’s 22-year-old daughter Ava could get recruited by The Tribal Chief soon. Fans saw Paul Heyman explaining The Bloodline to the young star last month on NXT, and she was spotted heading to Shawn Michaels’ office on the most recent edition of the show.

Many from the WWE Universe took to Twitter to discuss what Ava may have been doing on NXT. A few pointed out that she could be heading to the main roster to help Roman Reigns.

Ava is still very green in the ring and hasn’t done enough to get a main roster call-up. However, the creative team could give her an early push to help her gain more notice early in her career. It could help in her overall development in WWE.

WWE star Ava may be considering the offer to join The Bloodline led by Roman Reigns

Fans saw Paul Heyman appear on NXT to work with Bron Breakker last month. During his appearance, he was caught explaining The Bloodline to Ava backstage.

The latest edition of NXT saw Ava heading to Shawn Michael’s office during a backstage segment. The 22-year-old could likely be heading to the General Manager’s office to talk about a potential release from NXT to move to the main roster.

Fans saw Solo Sikoa get fast-tracked to the main roster to help Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. The spot worked well for Sikoa, who has become one of the most dominant stars on SmackDown.

Ava could benefit from a similar push and improve while working with the best in the business. Paul Heyman could help give The Rock’s daughter the biggest push of her WWE career.

Do you think Ava should move to WWE SmackDown to work alongside Roman Reigns and his faction? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

