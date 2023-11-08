[WATCH] Massive tease on WWE show; The Bloodline potentially involved

The Bloodline could be getting a new member soon, judging by the events of what happened on WWE NXT this week. Fans caught an Anoa’i family member heading into the General Manager’s office during a massive tease.

Fans have seen The Bloodline shrink over the past several months. The group can do better with the addition of some new superstars to make it stronger.

A recent episode of NXT saw Paul Heyman in Bron Breakker’s corner for a match against Carmelo Hayes. The contest got fans thinking about whether Breakker would join the heel faction soon. Meanwhile, Ava seems to be in line for a potential call-up to the faction.

On the latest edition of NXT, fans saw a referee being interviewed backstage. During the segment, Ava could be seen heading into Shawn Michaels’ office in the background.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It looks like the angle was deliberate as it was posted on WWE on TNT Sports' social media platforms. Fans have already started discussing whether something big is in store for Ava, as she has not been doing much in the ring.

The young superstar could have gone into the General Manager’s office to request a potential move to the main roster where she could join The Bloodline. It would be fitting to have The Rock’s daughter in the Samoan faction.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman has already approached Ava on WWE NXT

During his appearance on NXT to be present at Bron Breakker's corner last month, Paul Heyman looked to do something big for the brand. He was caught having a conversation with The Rock’s daughter, Ava, backstage on the show.

The former Schism member has not done much since leaving the faction. However, Ava has the potential to make it big in WWE if given the chance.

In a video shared online by NXT Anonymous, Heyman was recorded explaining The Bloodline to The Rock’s daughter. It was a top spot that planted the seeds for a potential move for Ava. Heyman’s appearance on the brand helped increase fans’ interest in The Rock’s daughter, who is struggling to get more notice.

Expand Tweet

Fans can expect WWE to continue the tease in the coming weeks. The storyline could help Ava get the spotlight she needs on NXT before she ultimately moves to the main roster.

Do you want to see Ava move to the WWE main roster to join The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here