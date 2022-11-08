Create

"Joining The Bloodline confirmed" - Twitter erupts after John Cena acknowledges Roman Reigns' faction on social media

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 08, 2022 06:31 PM IST
John Cena posted a photo of The Bloodline on his Instagram
John Cena posted a photo of The Bloodline on his Instagram

The WWE Universe on Twitter erupted with reactions after John Cena acknowledged Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline, on Instagram.

Cena is no stranger to The Tribal Chief, having unsuccessfully challenged him for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

Taking to Instagram, he recently posted a photo of Reigns' faction. The post caught the attention of numerous fans, who took to Twitter to react to it.

John Cena acknowledges The Bloodline ☝️ https://t.co/qEExUnXYTk

Some fans even praised Cena for showing love to The Head of the Table. Whereas, one Twitter user recalled the multi-time WWE World Champion's loss to The Tribal Chief.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

John Cena showing love to Roman Reigns & The Bloodline makes my heart full. what a sweetie. 💞💖💗🖤 https://t.co/wfmHYQxu62
@WrestleOps Yeah because he got smashed by Roman 😂
@WrestleOps @WrestlinRealest And if he didn’t then this would happen again https://t.co/h3NsYZnTZv
@WrestleOps Why didn’t he acknowledge him at Summerslam? 🤔
@WrestleOps Cena has become an Ucey. you love to see it https://t.co/NoAQVvzzPU
@WrestleOps If cena acknowledged then I also will acknowledged the trible chief ☝️
@WrestleOps John Cena is also there besides Solo Sikoa.
@WrestleOps John Cena is joining the bloodline confirmed!
John cena acknowledging roman reigns and the bloodline 😏 https://t.co/zBdZhRWfvD
John Cena joining the bloodline next family https://t.co/R9OhJ1N7qm
John Cena acknowledging the bloodline as he should 🐐 🐐 https://t.co/qSy7cfEPer

The Bloodline made another big statement at Crown Jewel by winning their respective matches.

The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by beating Logan Paul in a thrilling match. Whereas, The Usos defeated Ridge Holland and Butch to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Vince Russo criticized The Bloodline's opening segment on this week's RAW

In the aftermath of Crown Jewel, The Bloodline once again made their presence known on the latest episode of RAW.

Faction members Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso appeared on the Red brand for a confrontation with The New Day and Matt Riddle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why he wasn't a fan of the segment and pointed out that even the crowd was not reacting to the promo.

"Off the bat, this promo is going nowhere. The crowd is not reacting... Then Riddle comes out, and again, here's another great Triple H storyline, 'Oh bro, you hit my bongo so we need to have a match.' Brilliant freaking storyline. This is trash. This went on, with absolutely no story whatsoever... This went on until 6:40 my time. 40 minutes of what a freaking waste of freaking time."

The Usos will be in action against The New Day this Friday night on SmackDown. They will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

What are your thoughts on John Cena posting a photo of Reigns' faction? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Neda Ali
