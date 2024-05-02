JoJo Offerman sends a message to Liv Morgan after her actions on WWE RAW

Former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman recently sent a message to Liv Morgan following the latter's recent actions on RAW. This week's Monday Night RAW was quite eventful for Liv Morgan. She was involved in four different segments throughout the night.

Last week on the flagship show, Morgan came up short in winning the WWE Women's World Championship, with The Man Becky Lynch walking out as the new champion. The title was vacated by Rhea Ripley, who suffered a shoulder injury after an attack by the 29-year-old on the RAW after WrestleMania XL.

This past week, Liv came out to confront the newly crowned champion and demanded a shot at the Women's World Title. However, she was interrupted by Nia Jax. Morgan later accepted The Irresistible Force's challenge for a match, which she ended up winning.

On Instagram, Morgan shared a video to hype the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour!" Reacting to the video, JoJo Offerman sent a message to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Expand Tweet

Morgan and JoJo are good friends in real life. The duo recently attended the 2024 Coachella, along with CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana in WWE).

From 2013-2021, JoJo was signed to WWE, where she primarily worked as a ring announcer. In May 2013, she joined E! Network's reality show, Total Divas.

Liv Morgan opened up on confronting Dominik Mysterio

Following the injury to Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan confronted Dominik Mysterio on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW. This past Monday, Morgan and Mysterio were seen walking out of the same locker room during a backstage interview featuring Jey Uso.

Speaking with The Border Patrol, Morgan opened up about her confrontation with Dom Dom and discussed taking "Mami" away from Mysterio.

"I did take his [Dominik Mysterio's] Mami away. Work has been a little bit awkward, and I just happened to run into him. We had a little moment of seeing. Not really much to say there. I don't like the man. I definitely don't like his woman [Rhea Ripley]. I just wanted him to know, 'Yes, I did that, and I'm still here!' The revenge tour doesn't stop until I win the Women's Championship," said Morgan.

It will be interesting to see if Morgan gets a shot at Becky Lynch's Women's World Title in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback