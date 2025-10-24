JoJo Offerman shares emotional update following Bray Wyatt tribute; former WWE star reacts

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman shared a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt today on social media. The two were in a relationship at the time of Wyatt's untimely death in 2023.Offerman shared that she attended The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios recently. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux also attended the event, and Offerman shared several photos with the popular stars. She also shared an emotional message and noted that Bray Wyatt would have been proud of Halloween Horror Nights.&quot;To everyone pictured here, and to the ones that I went with but didn’t get pictures, you’re so special to me. Thank you for being there for me while I experienced something so near and dear to my heart. I had the best time and Windham would be so proud this🥹❤️,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKross reacted to Offerman's post, and you can check out his message in the image below.&quot;🙌🙌🙌,&quot; he wrote.Kross shared a heartfelt message on social media. [Image credit: JoJo Offerman on Instagram]Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux exited WWE earlier this year. Kross' final match with the promotion was a loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025.Vince Russo claims WWE RAW star will need skills like Bray Wyatt to pull off her current characterWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Bayley would need skills like Bray Wyatt to pull off her split-personality gimmick on WWE RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed that The Role Model was not a good actor. He added that the company would need someone like Wyatt to be able to make that character work on WWE television.&quot;I believe like Alexa Bliss could pull that off. I could see her doing something like that. But Bayley, it's just to me, is just not a good actor, and I feel like if you are gonna pull something like that off, a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, you are talking about needing a Bray Wyatt caliber type of person to really pull that off and make you believe. Like, I believe even Nikki Cross could probably do something like that. But from what I have seen with Bayley and her promos, unless, unless, she is taking this time off and getting acting lessons, which maybe she is doing, I don't know,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux following their WWE exit.