JoJo Offerman shares heartbreaking update ahead of first Christmas without Bray Wyatt

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman has shared a heartbreaking update following Bray Wyatt's passing.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in August at just 36 years old due to a heart attack. The Eater of Worlds was one of the most creative superstars on the roster and developed a genuine connection with fans over the years. His final televised match was his victory over LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023.

JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt were supposed to be married earlier this month. She sent a heartfelt message to Wyatt on the day of their wedding and has shared another emotional post today on her Instagram story. Offerman noted that losing someone you love is awful, but it gets worse around Christmas time. She sent love to anyone else who is grieving during the holidays as seen in her message below.

"Grief is awful but at Christmas time it feels 100x worse. I know I'm not the only one who is grieving just now, heart goes out to everyone who is also missing a loved one this year," she posted.

Jojo Offerman sends a heartbreaking message on Instagram.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker praises Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker recently opened up about Bray Wyatt's death and noted that he had just scratched the surface of what he was going to do in WWE.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Undertaker commented on Wyatt's passing and noted that it was sad that he passed at such a young age. The Undertaker added that he believed that Wyatt was going to be really special as a superstar.

"It's sad in the sense that he died such a young man, on a personal level. But on a professional level, he was just scratching the surface of what I think he was going to be. I think he was going to be really, really special. I mean, he already was. But he had just scratched the surface of what he was going to do in the industry." [1:52 - 2:13]

You can check out the interview with The Undertaker in the video below:

Bray Wyatt was an incredibly creative WWE Superstar, and always knew how to get fans talking. The build-up to his return at Extreme Rules 2022 was expertly done and most fans were invested in his character. While Wyatt's life was cut far too short, his memory will continue to live on in the world of professional wrestling for years to come.

What was your favorite moment of Wyatt's WWE career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.