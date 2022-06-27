"Vince would just flip his lid" - Jon Moxley compares his current matches to the WWE style

Jon Moxley knows that Vince McMahon would hate the kind of matches he gets to wrestle in today.

Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) departed WWE back in 2019. He left the promotion citing poor handling of his character. Months later, he debuted for All Elite Wrestling at their first pay-per-view Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley was the most recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about how he wrestles his matches now, he admitted that so many things WWE teaches you to do are wrong. He expressed that Vince McMahon would hate the matches he gets to put on today:

"Turns out all that stuff in WWE, they tell you a lot of stuff, you got to do this and this is the way it needs to be done, and there's all this stuff that's just totally wrong and is demonstrably wrong now with AEW on a national level," Jon Moxley said. "'Oh, you're doing too much or whatever. You're not selling...grab a hold!' You know all this f**king s**t. Like there's so many matches I have now that I know I literally couldn't do in WWE, Vince would just flip his lid." [Timestamp: 19:32 - 20:28]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette This is Jon’s first time speaking publicly about his sobriety, going to rehab, being almost 8 months sober. I am so proud of him for doing this for our family and for himself. Give the whole episode a listen to get a better idea of what the last year has been like for @jonmoxley This is Jon’s first time speaking publicly about his sobriety, going to rehab, being almost 8 months sober. I am so proud of him for doing this for our family and for himself. Give the whole episode a listen to get a better idea of what the last year has been like for @jonmoxley https://t.co/YJJ5qcctju

Jon Moxley compares professional wrestling to comic books

Moxley has wrestled for and won gold in multiple companies since his WWE departure, including New Japan, GCW, and his current home AEW. Since leaving Vince McMahon's promotion, he has stated how much he loves the freedom he has found as part of AEW.

The Death Rider has always been known to think outside the box. In doing so, he came up with a great comparison between professional wrestling and the comic book universe.

"It occurred to me that wrestling is so much like the comic book universe because there's beloved characters that can go any number of ways," Jon Moxley said. "...Something like Forbidden Door is almost like a crossover series between DC and Marvel... It's almost like changing gimmicks. Somebody was Mean Mark Callous, and then he became The Undertaker. Like, there's so many comparisons between them." [Timestamp: 27:43 - 28:45]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Forbidden Door Day!! What does this PPV between @AEW and @NJPWWorld mean to @JonMoxley ? How massive is this match against Tanahashi for the Interim AEW Title? This is the culmination of everything for Jon. Check the episode Forbidden Door Day!! What does this PPV between @AEW and @NJPWWorld mean to @JonMoxley? How massive is this match against Tanahashi for the Interim AEW Title? This is the culmination of everything for Jon. Check the episode https://t.co/XCkQbxosEK

The Purveyor of Violence will wrestle Hiroshi Tanahashi tonight at AEWxNJPW:Forbidden Door for the Interim AEW World Championship.

