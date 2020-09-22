Jon Moxley talks about the Wednesday night wars

Jon Moxley has quickly become one of the biggest sensations of AEW. Within a few months after his debut for AEW, Jon Moxley became the face of the company. He has been a part of very high profile feud, sparking his first one against Kenny Omega.

Towards the end of the year of his debut, Jon Moxley laid eyes on the AEW World Championship that was held by Chris Jericho. Earlier this year, Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship from Jericho and has held on to it for over seven months. As AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has feuded with Jericho, Jake Hager, Brian Cage, Brodie Lee and most recently, MJF.

Jon Moxley on the Wednesday night wars

Jon Moxley was in conversation with The Sun recently. During the interview, the current AEW World Champion spoke candidly about Roman Reigns' current WWE run. Moxley also shed light on the Wednesday night wars between WWE's NXT and AEW Dynamite.

"We want to keep growing this thing. I don't stress about it but it's always good news when we get more people than last week. I don't decide what time or what night or what channel we're on so for me, my job is to make sure that the people that are watching have the best experience possible. I don't really stress about the people that are not watching or the channels turned to something else - f***ing Food Network or f***ing MTV, NXT or whatever. We wanna keep bringing in new fans - Wednesday nights is becoming wrestling night. When I was a kid I watched everything so all the kids out there who are like me are probably flicking back and forth between NXT and AEW which is great because when I was a kid I was flicking back and forth between Nitro and RAW. So what's happening is Wednesday nights are replacing Monday night. Wednesday is wrestling night for people now."

Jon Moxley is coming off a huge victory against MJF at All Out earlier this month. With his wife, Renee Young recently parting ways with WWE, many reports have suggested that she will sign with AEW. Young spoke about the situation earlier in the month.