"Very shocking to me" - JONAH was waiting for main roster call-up before WWE release

Former NXT North American Champion JONAH (FKA Bronson Reed) was waiting to be called up to RAW or SmackDown before his release from WWE.

He was let go by the company in August last month alongside numerous other talents, with budget cuts cited as the reason. He is currently competing in IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Sami Callihan on Callihan Uncensored, the former NXT admitted that his release was shocking, but it allowed him to explore other things.

"I had some of the biggest names in the business contacting me after and they were scratching their heads. It just seemed like it came out of left field, and I was actually waiting for a call to be moved to RAW or Smackdown and then I got released... so, very shocking to me. But as you said, it was like a weight was lifted off my own shoulders. I sort of feel like the shackles are off for a lack of a better term. I can do what I want to do and I’m very lucky to have companies like IMPACT Wrestling that have sort of nurtured that as well," JONAH said. (H/T Fightful)

JONAH on being compared to soon-to-be Hall of Famer

'The Masterdon' Vader will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame. During the interview, JONAH said some people had compared him to the late superstar and that it means a lot to him.

“Right now in my career, that’s sort of what I’m trying to embody myself off of, is Bam Bam Bigelow or Vader. So to have those comparisons, it means a lot to me. And that’s what I’m trying to do, and I’m hoping that I can bring that back to professional wrestling. I think there are definitely some very talented big men in this sport at the moment, but maybe not ones that have that vibe, that have that little something about them that makes you have to watch them."

Do you think the former NXT star could emulate Vader in modern-day pro wrestling?

