Jonathan Coachman calls out WWE

WWE is gearing up for the 38th annual edition of SummerSlam on August 2 and 3. The premium live event will emanate from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With several title matches already official, The Biggest Party of the Summer could turn out to be a blockbuster event.

But there is one thing that the fans are finding hard to deal with, and it is the ticket prices. A two-day combo floor seat for the event has been listed close to $17,000, and Jonathan Coachman called out WWE for the exorbitant price.

A fan shared a screenshot of the combo ticket on X (fka Twitter), which listed the price as $16,956.95. Coachman reshared the image and hit out at WWE at the cost.

"That’s an insult to term “combo price.” My goodness I would love to see them justify these prices, but somehow these tickets are selling and so until they stop selling nothing is going to change. But it is causing a lot of really good people who have families who want to come see it because nobody ever buys one ticket. So when you talk about ticket prices, it’s multiple people and that’s what’s really really difficult to see," he wrote.

Fans and experts have noted the steep increase in prices, especially since the TKO merger became official. This year at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, the ticket prices began at $450 and went up to $10,000 for tickets around the ringside area.

While WWE eventually brought down those prices, a two-day ticket for the front row was still a whopping $16,469.

WWE is stacking its SummerSlam card

With just a few weeks left for one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, the promotion is stacking the card heavily.

John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes was finalized at Night of Champions. After Evolution, two women's matches were also made official.

Tiffany Stratton will put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Jade Cargill, while newly crowned Women's World Champion Naomi will face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match. Becky Lynch will also square off against Lyra Valkyria as the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line.

Following CM Punk's win in the Gauntlet match on RAW, Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Title against the Second City Saint at SummerSlam. Fans can expect a few more matches to be made official before the PLE in the coming days.

