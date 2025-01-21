Jonathan Coachman makes interesting claim about ex-champion amid WWE return rumors

A former WWE Superstar recently claimed he had earned the opportunity to return to the Stamford-based company. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman claimed the aforementioned star would be more successful if he gets a second run.

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) spent nearly a decade and a half as a regular competitor in WWE. He held multiple championships, including the Intercontinental and United States Titles. However, Cardona was released from the promotion five years ago as part of the budget cuts related to COVID-19. The 39-year-old has since moved to the independent circuit, where he found massive success, dubbing himself The Indy God. He has since been rumored to return to WWE.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, the erstwhile Zack Ryder expressed his desire to return to the Stamford-based company, stating that he had earned the opportunity. Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman claimed if Cardona made his return, he would be a bigger star than he was during his first stint.

"I think if they brought him back, he would be a much bigger star than he was when he was there before," he said. [11:23-11:28]

Chelsea Green wants to reunite with her husband in WWE

In a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Chelsea Green was asked about the potential return of her husband, Matt Cardona, to the Stamford-based company. The reigning Women's United States Champion claimed she was willing to try going on the road with him again.

The 33-year-old further stated that she would like to see her husband more often since they do not spend enough time together due to their different schedules.

"Well, look, we've already done it [going on the road together], so we know it's not easy. But I'm willing to try it out again, you know, and especially with [me] at WWE, we don't see each other enough. So, it would be really great to be on the road together and actually see each other," she said.

It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion returns as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1.

