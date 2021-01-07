"He is a little bitter" - Jordan Oliver on his feud with Simon Gotch ahead of MLW King of Colosseum [Exclusive]

Jordan Oliver has been one of the fastest rising MLW stars since signing with the promotion in 2019. The young upstart spoke with our very own Lee Walker ahead of MLW's Kings of Colosseum event today on the MLW YouTube channel.

Oliver discussed his highly anticipated grudge match with Simon Gotch of Contra Unit. He and Gotch have been feuding since Contra Unit took out Jordan's Injustice stablemate Kotto Brazil last year. Speaking about the rivalry with Simon Gotch, Jordan Oliver said:

"I feel like ever since I came into MLW, me and Simon have had some sort of heat. I feel like he is a little bitter that I'm the youngest to ever sign. Maybe at the time, that I was a little skinny. I just feel like the dude has always had a problem with me since I first came into the locker room to be honest."

Lee Walker also asked Jordan Oliver about his attempts to get this encounter signed over the past few months and how it felt to get this grudge match made at Kings of Colosseum. Oliver answered:

"I feel like this run of my MLW stuff, you won't even tell that I am the guy from before that's how different I am. I've been waiting to just get in the MLW ring again, so that was first good. But then, obviously I want to get my hands on Simon Gotch. This one for me isn't about winning or losing. I just want to get in there with Simon and test my might."

This has been a personal rivalry and should be a very physical contest between these two MLW men.

Jordan Oliver on being the youngest signed talent in MLW

SK Wrestling's Lee Walker also discussed Jordan Oliver's tenure with MLW and the fact that he is the youngest signed talent at just 21 years old. When asked about being the youngest signee and MLW CEO Court Bauer's praise of him, Oliver said:

"It's pretty good right? It feels like so far throughout my whole career, I've been getting 'the youngest, the youngest'. I just feel so grateful to be able to break down a bunch of barriers at such a young age.It's just insane."

MLW has a star on the rise in Jordan Oliver. Being in the infancy of his career, Oliver will only get better from here on out. The sky is truly the limit for the Injustice member.