Jordynne Grace chooses her new WWE name

Jordynne Grace is a well-known name in professional wrestling these days, and last month she bid adieu to TNA Wrestling to ink a deal with WWE. The Juggernaut has chosen her new name following the highly anticipated move.

Grace's last TNA match ended in a loss to Tessa Blanchard at the Genesis Pay-Per-View. She then showed up during the women's Royal Rumble match within two weeks of her departure from the Nashville-based company. The former TNA Knockouts World Champion entered the 30-woman contest and showcased her strength before getting eliminated.

Earlier today, WrestleTalk shared a list of multiple names WWE has filed to trademark. Jordynne Grace took to her X/Twitter account to take one of the mentioned names for herself, potentially in jest:

"I’ll take Trill London," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Jordynne Grace entered the Women's Rumble at #19. She put forth an impressive performance and eliminated Jada Parker before getting eliminated by the NXT Women's Champion Giulia. Her involvement with the two popular names on the developmental brand could signify what's next for the former TNA star.

Wrestling veteran makes major prediction about Jordynne Grace's WWE future

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass heading into the Royal Rumble, Apter stated Grace would get a big push and win the NXT Women's Championship very soon.

The NWA Hall of Famer had predicted that the 28-year-old would make it to the final four of the women's Royal Rumble match. However, she was the fifteenth woman out of the contest:

"I think a big push, I think she may come in and take the NXT Title fairly quickly. I think that's where they're going to showcase her at the beginning and then eventually move her on to the main spot. I do think, if she's in the Royal Rumble, she'll be one of the last four probably," said Apter. [From 15:02 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments by clicking here. (Subscription needed)

Jordynne Grace had an impressive TNA run where she won multiple titles. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the 28-year-old star.

