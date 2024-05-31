Jordynne Grace details private conversation with Ethan Page moments before WWE 'debut': "Please don't ruin this for me"

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace recently talked about a private conversation she had with former AEW star Ethan Page before his WWE debut on the latest edition of NXT.

On this week's edition of the developmental brand, Ethan Page made his WWE debut by attacking Trick Williams after the latter's match in the main event of the show. However, Page was not the only star who made a surprise debut on the white and gold brand as Jordynne Grace also showed up to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground 2024.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, Grace revealed that she and Page are very good friends and they talk in a group chat every single day.

Trending

The current TNA Knockouts Champion also mentioned that she got to know about Ethan Page's NXT debut when both of them crossed paths in their hotel gym in the morning before the show.

"Let me tell you a funny story about Ethan Page. We're actually good friends, we're like in a group chat, [and] we talk every single day. I had no idea that he was gonna be there until I went down to the hotel gym that morning and he was in there and I was like, 'What are you doing here?' and he turns around and he's like in full panic mode. The first thing he said to me was, 'Please don't ruin this for me' and I was like, 'What?' and then he told me that he was debuting and I was like, 'Dude! So am I,'" she said. [1:53 - 2:20]

Check out the full podcast below:

Booker T said he did not know about Jordynne Grace's WWE NXT debut

During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T said that Jordynne Grace's appearance on WWE NXT was unexpected and revealed that it was a surprise for everyone including Roxanne Perez.

"Unexpected entry. She came out, and I didn't know she was going to be there at all. It was a surprise and shock to me, just like it was for Roxanne Perez. And for me, that was a moment."

Jordynne Grace recently revealed that WWE kept her surprise appearance from Roxanne Perez as well.

Please credit the Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback