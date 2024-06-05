Jordynne Grace reveals her special gift to Shawn Michaels following her WWE singles debut

TNA star Jordynne Grace has made herself part of a red-hot collaboration with WWE. The TNA Knockouts World Champion fought in her debut match on NXT against Stevie Turner and secured a dominating win in style. Notably, the 28-year-old didn’t just use her time to trade blows. In fact, she even shared a special moment with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Jordynne Grace posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing an image of herself alongside HBK. Notably, the image brought a popular pro wrestling meme to life as Grace gifted a "Chef Michaels" hat to the legend. Grace also stated how ecstatic she was to be the one to recreate the moment with Shawn Michaels.

“I’ve never been more excited to give someone a gift in my entire life,” wrote Grace.

Trending

Expand Tweet

During a segment in 2009, Michaels, in kayfabe, left WWE and became a chef. A picture of this segment is often used by the fans as a meme. The pro wrestling community calls HBK a chef because of all the top-tier matches and moments he cooks. Thus, gifting him a chef’s hat that said "Chef Michaels" was indeed the perfect present for the WWE Hall of Famer.

While this was a sweet moment shared by Jordynne Grace, things were quite different when she was in the ring earlier.

Jordynne Grace makes a massive physical statement ahead of NXT Battleground

The TNA and WWE collaboration with Jordynne Grace made possible by Triple H is being lauded by several pro wrestling legends. Notably, The Game has also booked Grace in a high-stakes fixture. The TNA star will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event.

Right after Grace defeated Stevie Turner, Perez walked into the ring to assert dominance over the TNA Knockouts World Champion. However, things completely backfired as the NXT Champ was sent flying with just a push.

Expand Tweet

Perez embarrassingly retreated from the ring, clutching her title close, which she was holding high just a few moments ago. It would be interesting to see if she would be able to defend her title against Grace’s Juggernaut Driver at Battleground on June 9, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback