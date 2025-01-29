Jordynne Grace sends interesting message ahead of potential Royal Rumble appearance

Jordynne Grace recently posted an intriguing social media update ahead of her potential appearance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Juggernaut bid adieu to TNA following her loss to Tessa Blanchard at the Genesis Pay Per View.

The 28-year-old has reportedly inked a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based company, leading to fans speculating Grace's appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble for a second consecutive year. She entered the match last year at No. 5 as the TNA Knockouts World Champion and spent 19 minutes inside the squared circle before getting eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Jordynne Grace recently took to her Instagram account to note how she has grown during her journey in TNA Wrestling. She posted multiple pictures of herself depicting her transformation over the years:

"If your journey is long, that just means you’re more prepared when you reach the destination. The days were long, but man have these years flown by." she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Jordynne Grace spent six years in TNA before her reported move to WWE. She won multiple titles during her time with the Nashville-based wrestling promotion to become the first Knockouts Triple Crown Champion.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes Grace will continue to be successful even after moving to WWE. During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, the NWA Hall of Famer stated that the former TNA Star would win the NXT Women's Championship in no time. He added that Grace would be among the final four if she entered the Women's Royal Rumble:

"I think a big push, I think she may come in and take the NXT Title fairly quickly. I think that's where they're going to showcase her at the beginning and then eventually move her on to the main spot. I do think, if she's in the Royal Rumble, she'll be one of the last four probably," said Apter. [From 15:02 onwards]

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to air from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, this Saturday. It remains to be seen if Jordynne Grace will enter the Women's Rumble within a fortnight of her departure from TNA.

Will Jordynne Grace make an appearance at the Royal Rumble? Hit Discuss and sign off!

