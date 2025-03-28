Journey Fatu gets 100% real on heat between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa clearly have some heat following WWE SmackDown. Recently, Journey Fatu, The Samoan Werewolf's brother, gave his candid opinion on whether Sikoa cares about Fatu.

Lately, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu haven't been on the same page, and things escalated when Sikoa cost Fatu a match against Braun Strowman. Later, The Samoan Werewolf was fuming at The Street Champion and warned him, and things didn't look good between the two.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the host asked Journey Fatu about Jacob and Solo's strange relationship on television. Journey stated his brother knows what's best and didn't waste any time addressing Solo Sikoa and his recent antics following his return to Friday Night SmackDown.

"Jacob [Fatu] knows best. If anybody's been following my brother and if they know my brother before WWE, Jacob knows best," Fatu said. (From 17:38 to 17:55)

Journey Fatu comments on a potential WWE appearance

The Anoa'i family has dominated the wrestling industry for decades. Numerous member of the family have signed a contract with the company over the years, including Lance Anoa'i, the most recent signing.

In the same interview, the host asked Journey Fatu about the Stamford-based promotion and the new ID system. Fatu stated it's all about timing in the business and teased making an appearance in several promotions, including AEW and NJPW.

"Pro wrestling is about timing and reasoning... It's all about timing. You never know. You might see me in one of the big promotions; rather than it being WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, or AEW, you never know. Tune in and stay to find out," Fatu said.

Last year, Fatu's brother and The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu, signed with WWE and joined Friday Night SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see if Journey ever decides to appear under the TKO banner.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Muscle Man Malcolm and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

