Potential Bloodline member teases WWE appearance

The Bloodline is one of the most popular factions in WWE, and a new version branched out when Solo Sikoa took over. Recently, Journey Fatu, Jacob Fatu's brother, teased the possibility of making an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Anoa'i family and the Fatus have deep roots in professional wrestling, as every generation has produced a handful of wrestlers in the industry. Journey Fatu, the brother of Jacob Fatu, has been making a name for himself on the independent circuit as The Odyssey of Death.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the host asked Fatu about his thoughts on WWE and WWE ID and whether he would want to join the company. Journey stated that everything is about timing and reasoning, and he wouldn't mind appearing anywhere from AEW to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"Pro wrestling is about timing and reasoning... It's all about timing. You never know. You might see me in one of the big promotions; rather than it being WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, or AEW, you never know. Tune in and stay to find out," Fatu said. (From 15:20 to 15:51)

Veterans don't want Jacob Fatu to face Bloodline member at WWE WrestleMania

Journey Fatu has been ecstatic with Jacob Fatu's time in the Stamford-based promotion and wants nothing but the best for The Samoan Werewolf. Moreover, Disco Inferno and Konnan are also impressed with the 32-year-old star and his ongoing feud with Braun Strowman on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veterans liked the idea of Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 41 more than a match against Solo Sikoa. The WCW veterans believe the management has been setting up the match for weeks, and fans also want it.

"They're setting up, obviously, Jacob [Fatu] and Braun [Strowman] for WrestleMania 41, and that's all that match [six-man tag team match on SmackDown] accomplishes, forwarding that angle," Inferno said. [From 01:17 to 01:25]

Konnan added:

"Anyways, what everybody wants to see is Fatu and Braun, right? I think that's a WrestleMania match." [From 04:02 to 04:07]

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Jacob Fatu heading into WrestleMania 41.

