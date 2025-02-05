Journey Fatu sends a two-word message to Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu after the Royal Rumble

Journey Fatu sent a two-word message to Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu after Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Following Jey's victory, he was greeted backstage by Jimmy and Fatu. All three members of the Anoa'i family competed in the Royal Rumble Match. Jimmy entered the match at #10 and Fatu at #12, securing four eliminations.

Jimmy's video on Instagram caught Journey's attention. He sent a two-word message to all three men.

"Laaaasssskkkkoooo boooyyyysssss," wrote Fatu.

Check out a screengrab of Fatu's Instagram comment:

Vince Russo believes WWE plans to have Jey Uso dethrone Gunther

Vince Russo believed WWE would have Jey Uso dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Jey hasn't yet chosen his opponent after winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Russo said:

"This what I see happening just looking at the way things are laying out. They've already gone down the road, and Gunther has already stated that Jey Uso has faced him a couple of times and never beaten him. So, I think they've set that up for WrestleMania where he's gonna get that one last shot against Gunther and, of course, at WrestleMania defeat Gunther for the first time and become the champion."

Jey was featured in the opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW. He addressed the WWE Universe before being confronted by Gunther, who claimed that the idea of facing Jey in another match didn't sound appealing to him.

Gunther was victorious over Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General won the title at SummerSlam 2024 by defeating Damian Priest. He has successfully defended the title against Randy Orton, Finn Balor, and Priest.

It remains to be seen who Jey will choose as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. He is expected to appear on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

