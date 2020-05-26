JTG reveals whether he thinks John Cena donated $40,000 to Shad Gaspard's family

Cena with Cryme Tyme

Earlier today, Lilian Garcia posted the latest edition of her Chasing Glory podcast, with special guest being former WWE Superstar JTG. Garcia and JTG discussed tons of stuff in regards to his run with the late Shad Gaspard, as part of Cryme Tyme. He also opened up on whether John Cena made a large donation to Gaspard's family.

Soon after Gaspard's body was found on Venice Beach, a GoFundMe was set up for his family, which consists of his wife and a 10-year old son. Gaspard had instructed the lifeguards to save his son, moments before he disappeared in the ocean. The $100,000 target was achieved in a matter of days, with the biggest contribution being made by an account named CTC RIP.

This led to tons of speculation among fans and wrestling personalities that the person who donated could be none other than WWE veteran John Cena. JTG shared his thoughts on whether the donation was made by Cena, and said that he is 99.9% sure of it.

I don’t know, I’m not a hundred percent confirm but I’m 99.9% sure you know there was a donation for $40,000 and it was, they said that the person donated the money was CTC RIP and CTC was a faction between Cryme Tyme and John Cena and it was 2008. It was one also one of the most fun I’ve ever had at the WWE was teaming with Cena.

JTG also revealed that when he was about to go to bed on Sunday night, Shad's wife called him and informed him of the disappearance. JTG rushed to Venice Beach and joined others who were searching for Gaspard.

I’m like yeah, this is real. She’s a good actress but I said I’m gonna go along with it. I jumped in the shower, brushed my teeth and I rushed over there. Then we were on the beach with flashlights looking for Shad. We were there for a few hours. I was there until a little past midnight. I think that day I accepted it. I had to accept it, yeah I didn’t. I was waiting for a big bear hug from behind but a part of me is still waiting for that big bear hug from behind.

John Cena's short alliance with Cryme Tyme in 2008

JTG and Gaspard were quite a popular tag team back in the late 2000s. The duo were involved in a bunch of hilarious skits during their WWE stint that saw them stealing stuff from fellow Superstars.

In mid-2008, Gaspard and JTG formed an alliance with Cena and the trio named themselves "Cryme Tyme Cenation". JTG and Shad helped Cena vandalize JBL's limo during Cena's feud with the self-proclaimed Wrestling God. Unfortunately, Cena suffered an injury and the stable was quietly disbanded. If it hadn't been for Cena's injury, there's no telling how far Cryme Tyme would have gone with Cena by their side. The duo never won the Tag Team titles while in WWE.

Cena recently posted a throwback picture on his official Instagram handle, remembering his short-lived alliance with Gaspard and JTG.