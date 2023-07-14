"Judgment Day is FINE" – WWE Fans believe incredible backstage picture squashes any chance of dissolution "at least for the moment"

WWE fans took to Twitter and to comment on a backstage photo posted by Judgment Day member Finn Balor along with his teammate Damian Priest.

There has been some tension over the past few weeks between Balor and Priest. However, in the latest episode of WWE RAW, the duo made amends after Rhea Ripley forced Balor to personally talk with The Archer of Infamy. They agreed on Balor going after Seth Rollins first, without any interference from Priest.

Recently, Balor posted a backstage photo alongside his Judgment Day teammate and wrote a caption that indicated zero tension between the two.

"Coola Boola @ArcherOfInfamy," Balor wrote.

You can check out the photo below:

Fans began commenting soon after the photo was posted. One fan wrote that they believe Judgment Day is fine.

Another wrote that it was nice to see Balor and Priest smile, at least for the moment, and believes the creative team has something else in store for the two.

One fan wrote that they loved seeing them make amends and would also love to see Finn Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

Yet another hailed Balor and Priest as two of the best wrestlers in WWE.

One fan was in awe of the photo and said that Balor and Priest were cool.

However, one fan doubted Balor's intentions and wanted to know when he would be turning his back on Damian Priest.

Judgment Day member Finn Balor may face Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have already faced each other at Money in the Bank. However, The Visionary retained his World Heavyweight Championship as Damian Priest unwittingly distracted his own Judgment Day teammate. Now Balor is looking for revenge against Rollins.

According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Balor will face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Finn is wrestling Seth, that’s for SummerSlam. Finn’s being protected right now. Finn’s beating everyone because they’ve got to get Finn back ready for Seth. I do know that the plan was that Finn’s going over (winning) constantly because they’ve got to rehab him for Seth because that’s at SummerSlam."

Fans want to see Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship soon as they want Judgment Day to hold more gold. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for him.

Do you think Finn Balor will beat Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

