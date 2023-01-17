Judgment Day match announced for tonight's WWE RAW

Judgment Day is scheduled to be in action on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The group won a Tag Team Turmoil match last week to earn a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Judgment Day had a stare-down with Jimmy and Jey at the conclusion of last week's edition of the red brand.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Byron Saxton noted that the Cincinnati crowd is in good spirits following the Bengals' playoff victory last night over the Baltimore Ravens:

"Hello WWE Universe, this is Byron Saxton here in lovely Cincinnati, Ohio. Despite the dreariness behind me, there is a lot of celebrating going on in this town because the Bengals won their playoff game last night, we are also celebrating a Dr. Martin Luther King holiday and we are celebrating the fact that the Royal Rumble is a week from Saturday," said Byron Saxton. [00:01 - 00:19]

Byron then announced that Judgment Day will square off against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) on tonight's episode of RAW:

"Speaking of action, how about this? A massive tag team match that will see Alpha Academy take on the team that has an upcoming championship match with The Usos, the Judgment Day. Plus we are going to find out which other superstar will enter their name into the Royal Rumble matchup," said Byron Saxton. [00:22 - 00:38]

Judgment Day pokes fun at Byron Saxton after WWE RAW

Judgment Day made a mockery of Byron Saxton after a recent episode of RAW.

The faction appeared on RAW Talk after Rhea Ripley's shocking victory over male superstar Akira Tozawa. Judgment Day promoted their Christmas merchandise and Byron was hopeful that the group would have extras for him to take home. Rhea told Saxton that they had nothing for him and wished him a terrible holiday:

"Have a brutal Christmas," said Rhea Ripley. [01:15 - 01:18]

Judgment Day will look to continue its momentum tonight against Alpha Academy. It will be interesting to see if the faction can finally put an end to The Usos' historic title reign in the near future.

Would you like to see Judgment Day as the tag team champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes