WWE Hall of Famer reacts to The Usos' latest historic achievement

The Usos' latest accomplishment has been met with a polarizing reaction in the world of professional wrestling.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed their list of the Top 100 Tag Teams of 2022 this week. They placed the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Usos, at number one. This has resulted in fans and wrestlers alike debating about it ever since.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took to social media following the announcement. The legend put over Jimmy and Jey Uso as the number one tag team in all of professional wrestling:

"@WWEUsos #1 ... as they should be!! *Finger pointing up emoji* *black heart emoji* *love you emoji*," Bully Ray said in a tweet.

Dax Harwood of FTR takes issue with The Usos PWI ranking

As far as who ranked where here are the top ten tag teams of 2022 as per Pro Wrestling Illustrated:

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler The Briscoe Brothers (Mark and Jay Briscoe) The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) Fukuoka Double Crazy (Hazuki and Koguma) RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) The Hex (Marti Belle and Allysin Kay) Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini)

Despite ranking second, one-half of the New Japan, AAA, and Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood has taken issue with FTR's ranking on social media:

"Did Paul Heyman write this issue? 'Cause this sh*t FULL of lies," Dax Harwood said in a tweet.

While the debate will likely continue for weeks to come, you can't help but wonder if FTR has a case to be named the number one tag team of 2022.

What do you make of Bully Ray's comments? Do you believe The Usos belong in the top spot on the PWI Top 100 Tag Teams of 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

