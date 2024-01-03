Judgment Day member calls WWE Superstar an "idiot" after RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has called a WWE Superstar an idiot following last night's Day 1 edition of RAW.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile last night on the red brand. Nile put forth an impressive effort but was unable to overcome Ripley. The Eradicator picked up the pinfall victory after connecting with the Riptide and retained the Women's World Championship.

The Miz welcomed R-Truth on as his guest on Miz TV tonight and they were quickly interrupted by JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. R-Truth wound up teaming up with The Miz against the faction but was confused about who to tag throughout the match. However, The Miz saved the day and caught JD McDonagh with a Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory.

Following the Day 1 episode of RAW, JD McDonagh took to his Instagram story to share a video of R-Truth claiming that he was a part of the faction last night. McDonagh claimed that the veteran was an idiot as seen in the image below. You can check out McDonagh's Instagram story by clicking here.

McDonagh mocks R-Truth on social media.

Bill Apter was shocked by Judgment Day victory on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was shocked by a recent victory by The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The Creed Brothers won a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a title shot but came up short in their opportunity on the December 18 edition of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter said that he was shocked to see The Judgment Day retain the titles. Apter noted that The Creed Brothers are incredible performers and believes they should have captured the titles last month:

"I just wanna mention, that I was shocked on Monday Night RAW that the Creed Brothers, who I have pushed on our show so many times as the next coming of the Steiners. Incredible performance, they should have gotten the tag team belts. I know they are bland, and they are not the most personable guys in the whole world, but what they do in the ring, if it's wrestling, these guys are the best. They are fabulous," Bill Apter said. [33:10 - 33:40]

The Judgment Day has established itself as one of the most powerful factions in the company. Only time will tell if R-Truth is ever officially accepted as a member of the heel faction on WWE RAW.

