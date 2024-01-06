Judgment Day member crudely tells WWE fans where to find sympathy

The Judgment Day dominates WWE as one of the meanest heel factions in recent years. The tough talk is not relegated to their fellow superstars, as they often hold nothing back when interacting with fans on social media.

The latest episode of RAW, themed Day 1, saw The Miz host Miz TV with R-Truth coming out as a guest to the ring. The duo joked about R-Truth being a member of The Judgment Day but were soon interrupted by JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. The back-and-forth promo led The Miz and R-Truth to reunite their old tag team, Awesome Truth, to defeat The Irish Ace and Dirty Dom in a match. The A-Lister hit McDonagh with a Skull-Crushing Finale for the win.

JD McDonagh recently took to Instagram with a photo from RAW: Day 1's Miz TV segment, showing how he and Dominik mocked the Awesome Truth. The 33-year-old superstar then crudely reminded the WWE fans where they could find a dose of sympathy.

"If you're looking for sympathy, try the dictionary. It's right there in between sh*t and syphilis, that's the only place you're gonna find it. [violin emoji]," JD McDonagh shared.

McDonagh remains a member of The Judgment Day, despite his recent Miracle on 34th Street Fight loss against R-Truth. The loser was supposed to leave The Judgment Day, but the heel faction has decided to keep the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion around.

The Judgment Day called out in a major WWE SmackDown angle

The first edition of SmackDown took place tonight as WWE presented the New Year's Revolution special from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits came to the ring for promos. The All Mighty said 2023 was a trying year, but he was now official for the 2024 Royal Rumble. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins said that they plan to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship this year. They also warned the current tag team champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, along with the rest of The Judgment Day.

The big shock came next as Lashley and the Street Profits were distracted by Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering on the stage. The Authors of Pain then attacked Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins from behind. Akam, Rezar, and Kross attacked The All Mighty and his crew before standing tall to end the segment.

It is no secret that Triple H is a big fan of stables in pro wrestling. The WWE Chief Content Officer has brought a new heel faction to SmackDown, and they will surely have rivalries with The Judgment Day and Lashley's team, among others.

