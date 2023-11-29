Triple H urged to create brand new WWE faction - Find out who the members could be

A former WWE Superstar has urged Chief Content Officer Triple H to create a brand new stable upon his willingness to return.

Several new factions have been formed on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT since The Game has taken over the creative steering. It appears that ex-WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez wants to make a comeback in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 37-year-old star recently responded to a fan's request to make a possible return to become the personally announce SmackDown star Santos Escobar to the ring. Rodriguez, in a heartbeat, responded that he would love to make a return alongside the former LWO member.

There have been reports about NXT's Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo joining forces with Escobar after he turned his back on Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Carlito.

Hence, the former WWE Superstar didn't shy away from pitching an idea to Triple H for a brand-new faction that would include - Ricardo Rodriguez, Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo.

"While we are at it... Imagine a group between Santos, Garza, and Carrillo!!!? #SiSiSi @WWE @TripleH," Rodriguez wrote.

Triple H boasts the success of WWE Survivor Series

The 14-time World Champion has now successfully produced two Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Events. This year in Chicago, The Game shocked the WWE Universe by bringing back CM Punk after almost a decade.

The main event also featured the All-Stars team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton against The Judgment Day & Drew McIntyre.

Triple H took to social media to boast about the success of the Survivor Series. The parameters included Punk's return as the most viewed moment on social media, the largest gate in Survivor Series history, and others.

Only time will tell what more surprises the 14-time World Champion pulls in the coming days for the WWE Universe.

