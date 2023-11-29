Triple H boasts WWE success over Survivor Series weekend

Triple H has taken to social media to boast about the success of the WWE Survivor Series weekend.

The premium live event took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago this past Saturday night, where CM Punk made his shocking return to the company for the first time since 2014 at the end of the show. Punk also appeared during the final segment of this past Monday night's episode of RAW and said that he was back home.

Randy Orton also made his triumphant return to the ring at Survivor Series. He was revealed to be the final member of Cody Rhodes' team in the Men's WarGames match and helped guide the team to victory over The Judgment Day. The Viper picked up another win this week on RAW over NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Triple H recently took to social media to boast about the success of Survivor Series. The Game included an image that showed that Punk's return was the most social moment in the company's history. It was also the most-viewed Survivor Series of all time, the largest gate in Survivor Series history, set the merchandise record, and sponsorship revenue was up 24%.

"Driving our business forward. An unprecedented and unrivaled #SurvivorSeries weekend in Chicago. Thank you to everyone in attendance at the @AllstateArena and the @WWEUniverse across the globe. @WWE @TKOGrp," he posted.

Triple H says CM Punk belongs in WWE

Triple H believes CM Punk is back where he belongs after his return at Survivor Series.

Speaking at the press conference following the premium live event on Saturday night, Triple H was asked what is next for Punk following his return. The Game noted that he is interested in seeing that himself and added that Punk is back home where he belongs.

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

The product is incredibly hot at the moment, and the promotion just added CM Punk and Randy Orton to weekly television on top of it. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for the returning veterans moving forward.

