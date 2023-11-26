Former WWE Champion reportedly stormed out of Survivor Series shortly before CM Punk's return

CM Punk's WWE return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 appears to have rocked the wrestling world and has led to some interesting reactions from current stars.

Drew McIntyre was on the losing end of the Men's WarGames Match in the main event of the show, and it was revealed ahead of the event that The Scottish Warrior had yet to sign a new deal with WWE.

According to a report by PWInsider, Drew McIntyre stormed to the back of the arena following the show, threw on his hoody, and left. This comes just weeks after McIntyre turned heel and was able to enter himself into the Men's WarGames Match alongside The Judgment Day.

It was noted that McIntyre was obviously angry as he stormed out of the arena, but it is unclear why and whether or not it is linked to CM Punk's return to the company after almost 9 years.

McIntyre's exit occurred just before Punk returned and appeared on the ramp, seemingly overshadowing the incredible main event The Scottish Warrior was part of.

Drew McIntyre is not the only WWE Superstar to react to CM Punk's return

CM Punk's return may not be the reason behind Drew McIntyre's outburst, but it was the reason for Seth Rollins' angry reaction when he saw Punk making his entrance with a huge pop from the crowd.

Punk was at the top of the ramp when Rollins was swearing from ringside and attempting to push himself past the officials and confront him. WWE commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves were forced to hold him back to prevent him from ruining Punk's return, but there is clearly some real-life heat between the two stars.

Rollins referred to CM Punk as a "cancer" earlier this year and noted that he should not return to WWE, but it appears that the Best in the World still decided to do so.

