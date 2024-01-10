Judgment Day member furious with R-Truth following WWE RAW; demands restraining order

WWE Superstar R-Truth's involvement with The Judgment Day has been one of the most entertaining storylines on RAW in recent weeks. A member of the heel faction recently shared an angry reaction to the 51-year-old on social media. The name in question is JD McDonagh.

R-Truth made his return from injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The former 24/7 Champion has been trying to join The Judgment Day by constantly claiming to be a part of the heel faction, only to be denied by the members of the group. He has also been vouching for JD McDonagh being ousted from the faction.

The two locked horns in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight in a Loser Leaves The Judgment Day match on the December 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. The fight ended with both superstars crashing through a table. The former United States Champion fell on top of the Irishman and pinned the latter to secure a win. In a backstage segment after the match, Damian Priest seemed fine with McDonagh having to leave the faction. However, he claimed to be joking after Rhea Ripley intervened.

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared a picture of herself having food alongside Damian Priest and JD McDonagh. However, R-Truth also managed to sneak into the frame. While posting the image on Instagram, The Eradicator asked Truth to go away. McDonagh also expressed his anger on the veteran performer in the comments section.

"We need a restraining order 😡😡😡," he wrote.

You can check Rhea Ripley's Instagram post below:

Vince Russo believes R-Truth's segments with The Judgment Day make no sense

Vince Russo is not a huge fan of The Judgment Day. The 62-year-old has often criticized the group in his interviews.

On an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer stated that although he loved Truth, having him constantly getting involved with the faction made no sense.

"You know me. I don't think they were ever over. They got a clubhouse and people are breaking into the clubhouse. They were never over. The fact that you're gonna throw Truth in there and make it a comedy routine, it doesn't make sense," said Russo.

What are your thoughts on Vince Russo's opinion on the storyline involving R-Truth and the heel faction?