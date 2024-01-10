"Go away!" - Rhea Ripley sends warning to WWE RAW star

Rhea Ripley has delivered a warning to a WWE Superstar following RAW.

The Eradicator was the first entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and went the distance to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39. She defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion at WWE's biggest show of the year and has not looked back since. She confronted Nia Jax during last night's edition of the red brand after The Irresistible Force declared her participation in this year's Women's Rumble match.

R-Truth returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 after spending a year on the shelf with a torn quad. The veteran has convinced himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day and has been a thorn in the stable's side since returning to the company last November.

Ripley took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh enjoying a meal. However, R-Truth can be seen in the background, and Mami sent him a warning on social media.

"WHERE DO YOU KEEP COMING FROM?!?! Go away! 😒," she posted.

WWE RAW star sends warning to Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch has made it known that she intends to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Man recently declared for the Women's Royal Rumble match during WWE's 2024 Preview Special on Peacock. Speaking on Strutting From Gorilla, Lynch revealed her goals for 2024. She said she plans to take the Women's World Championship from the 27-year-old at WrestleMania 40 in April.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]," said Lynch. [From 04:20 to 04:52]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley has put together an impressive reign as Women's World Champion so far, but Nia Jax is not intimidated by her. It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble match later this month.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.