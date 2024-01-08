WWE setting up a major feud for Rhea Ripley against a 39-year-old former RAW Women's Champion is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE could set up a feud between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

Jax returned to the Stamford-based company last year after nearly two years of absence. In November 2023, she competed in a Fatal Five-Way match for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel. However, she failed to capture the title. Last Monday, the 39-year-old scored a massive win over Becky Lynch on RAW. She even left The Man bleeding.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno praised Jax's performance against Lynch. He pointed out that her win over The Man could set her up for a feud with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"This got her [Jax] over. Like, the attempt to get her over here was done perfectly the way they set it up and they executed to perfection. This is very well done and it makes her look like [a beast], yeah. Like, Rhea Ripley, because Rhea Ripley's just running over everybody right now. And I'm wondering if they're like thinking, you know, like because Rhea's getting cheered because she's so good. You know, the fans still cheer even though she's a heel. But they're looking at this like this is a good babyface/heel dynamic that you could set up for 100%," he said. [3:26 - 3:58]

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW

Last Monday on RAW, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile. Despite the latter's impressive performance, she failed to dethrone The Eradicator.

Ripley praised her challenger's performance during a recent interview on a WWE Preview Special.

"It was very impressive. Ivy, she hasn’t had many singles matches in general, and for that to be her first one here on the red brand, on RAW, on Monday Night Mami, she really did hold her own. I gotta give it to her, the little pipsqueak, she’s got some fight in her. She caught me off guard a couple of times. But at the end of the day, this is Mami's world and you're just living in it. So, had to get the job done," she said.

